Miuccia Prada introduced her Spring 2019 menswear line at Milan Fashion Week that featured a sexy twist.



It all came together in a dimly lit industrial space behind the brand's headquarters in Milan. The minimal decor, pink lights and translucent sheet coated walls and floor created a futuristic, sci-fi friendly atmosphere. Attendees sat on remakes of Verner Panton's iconic 60s cubes to watch models tread the catwalk wearing top-heavy silhouettes, nylon trapper hats, and thigh-grazing short shorts.

Prada explained that she was seeking to create a look that was "elegant in a new and young way," and she did just that. Steering clear of the baggy sportswear and streetwear trend that we have seen circulating fashion houses worldwide, Prada veered towards what she described backstage as "lean, clean and elegant" pieces. "I've put a lot of different pieces together—serious ones, fun ones, all sorts—but the goal was to construct and define a youthful, contemporary elegance. They're simple pieces, and I wanted them to make sense," she told WWD.

As a creative and a feminist, Miuccia has paved a way for fashion to become an influential factor in changing gender and social norms, from her early designs in the 90s to her "ugly chic" approach, to presenting men's and womenswear together on the runway. It came as really no surprise then when the models came down the runway mid-show in what Prada described backstage to i-D as "the equivalent of a mini skirt for men." The Prada boy is a "sexy boy," she told The Guardian backstage. "It's sexy on boys, no? I've never pronounced that word in my life. Now I like to use simple, banal words. People in fashion and politics invent so many beautiful words, but I'm fixated on giving things the right word, even if it's low, so as not to be conceptually pretentious but honest."

The men bared their legs while sporting bright hued turtlenecks, synthetic sheen zip-front jackets with either retro nylon runners a nineties loafer. Stonewashed denim, shoulder bags, and long trench coats also ruled the runway. Safe to say that Prada's new collection is perfect for the everyday sexy millennial man. See looks from the collection below:

Photos via Prada and Getty

