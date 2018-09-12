Miles Richie, who recently signed to Wilhelmina Models, has been having a busy New York Fashion Week, including a rooftop party at Public Hotel in celebration of his big agency signing. The 24-year-old has also been attending shows, sitting front row at Jeremy Scott, Pyer Moss and Telfar. PAPER caught up with Richie to talk about what he's working on next and what he loves most about NYC.

What do you like about fashion week? The opportunity to see other people's concepts of creativity and style. Having the chance to see what creative sense of fashion someone has is the greatest. It's very much a learning experience and an opportunity to witness creativity at its finest.

What's the difference for you between LA and NYC? There's less traffic in LA. Whereas New York, being so compact, you get such a diverse range of people in such a small area. People watching is one of my favorite things and New York is definitely the best place to do that.

Do you actually box? Yes, I actually box. I do it about six days a week. It's very calming for me and allows me to release stress. Boxing is something you can slowly but surely progress at, which I absolutely love.

Are there places you always hang out when you come to NYC? La Esquina, The Flower Shop, and the Mercer Hotel would definitely be my top three favorite stops in New York.