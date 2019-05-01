A  Maison Kitsuné  x Shu Uemura Makeup Collection Is Coming

Parisian label Maison Kitsuné has established itself across a number of spheres including fashion and electronic music. More recently, the luxury brand has been expanding its reach within beauty, first with a collaboration with Korean beauty brand 3CE and now with iconic Japanese cosmetics label, Shu Uemura.



The two brands have teamed up for a limited-edition makeup collection that will feature an eye-shadow palette, liquid lipsticks, and a bunch of other products that will soon be announced.

The eyeshadow palette is inspired by camouflage patterns and comes in a diverse range of earthy shades like baked orange, beige gold, and amber brown, as well as bright pops of gold, green and pink.

"A limited edition and easy-to-use eyeshadow palette with 12 vibrant and trendy camo colour shades with high colour payoff ranging from sun-torched orange to khaki, in 6 textures to let you easily create multiple striking eyeshadow looks," the brand says of the product on the website.

Both the matte and liquid lipsticks are also camo-inspired and available in 16 vibrant shades. All products come wrapped in a colorful packaging featuring Maison Kitsuné's signature fox logo.

The Maison Kitsuné x Shu Uemura makeup collection is priced between $32 and $110, and is available to shop at Shuuemura.com.