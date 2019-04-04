The New York City Radio Music Hall was pumping last night with stars of Game Thrones showing up for the show's much anticipated season eight premiere.

Making a major beauty statement was young actress Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the show. Not only did she sport a buzzy purple up-do, but to really embrace the spirit of the occasion, Williams also wore Urban Decay's new Game of Thrones-themed makeup. Commitment.

Makeup artist Kindra Mann, who created her look, used a variety of products from the line, but kept most of the look subtle and minimalist complete with the classic cat-eye.

"What a way to kick of the finial season," Mann cheerily said of Williams' look on Instagram. "Thank you for always being such a creative and collaborative client. Love you to Winterfell and back."

After perfecting the base, Mann used the Mother of Dragons Highlighter Palette in shades Rhaegal and Drogon for highlighting the cheeks, she told Allure. For the lids, she chose the smoky black shadow from the House of Targaryen range, followed by a mix of other products (also by Urban Decay), including the Yeyo eyeliner and the Brow Tamer.

While Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke also dazzled at the event, Williams has definitely set the bar high for our next party look.