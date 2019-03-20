You thought it was an ordinary Wednesday! Wrong. Lizzo just dropped the latest single from her upcoming album Cuz I Love You. And… she clearly really does? Love us, that is. Because "Tempo" features her labelmate and living legend Missy Elliott.

On Instagram this afternoon, Lizzo explained that the collaboration was a dream come true. She even shared a sweet photo of her and Elliott meeting for the first time. "There's a lot of promo shit the label™️ wanted me to post today but I'd rather share these intimate moments and an even more intimate story," she wrote. "2 years ago I met my hero. I played her my music, she threw beats at me as I freestyled. It was fun and life changing—10 years ago if you told me I'd rap w/ Missy Elliott, I'd think that was impossible...so we took selfies because I thought I'd never see her again. I never posted these pictures because they were just for me.. a secret I held close to my heart. But also... deep down inside I knew one day we'd have something even more special than a selfie."