You thought it was an ordinary Wednesday! Wrong. Lizzo just dropped the latest single from her upcoming album Cuz I Love You. And… she clearly really does? Love us, that is. Because "Tempo" features her labelmate and living legend Missy Elliott.
The instantly catchy track is a sex-charged ode to body positivity: "Slow songs are for skinny hoes/I'm a thick bitch I need tempo." Elliott's verse literally starts with a purrr. You'll be transported from your office chair to the club in a single listen.
On Instagram this afternoon, Lizzo explained that the collaboration was a dream come true. She even shared a sweet photo of her and Elliott meeting for the first time. "There's a lot of promo shit the label™️ wanted me to post today but I'd rather share these intimate moments and an even more intimate story," she wrote. "2 years ago I met my hero. I played her my music, she threw beats at me as I freestyled. It was fun and life changing—10 years ago if you told me I'd rap w/ Missy Elliott, I'd think that was impossible...so we took selfies because I thought I'd never see her again. I never posted these pictures because they were just for me.. a secret I held close to my heart. But also... deep down inside I knew one day we'd have something even more special than a selfie."
That day has arrived. Listen to "Tempo" by Lizzo and featuring Missy Elliott, below.
Photo via Getty