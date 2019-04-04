Lena Dunham has everyone talking about the neck tattoo she debuted via Instagram.

Late last night, the actor-director took to the platform to share the large, new piece, which features the word "Sick" written in a rope-like font across the back of her neck

"Sometimes the thing you're most scared of being called is the best thing you can call yourself," Dunham captioned the post. "Thank you @havenstudiobk for labeling me . . . and to my sisters in this dizzying but starry slog — I am lasso'd to you!"

That said, her tattoo and cryptic caption apparently caused a bit of confusion. While most commenters praised the new ink, a few others asking for a deeper explanation and a few even asked why she'd choose to "label" herself in such a way.

However, as People notes, the tattoo is likely a nod to her ongoing battle with endometriosis — a condition she's been very open about in the past. After all, Dunham's been no stranger to the word seeing as how she's had five surgeries to treat the condition, including a hysterectomy and an ovary removal, since her 2015 diagnosis.

Check out her tattoo for yourself, below.