Lady Gaga picked up her Golden Globe for Best Original Song last night in a stunning and symbolic all-blue outfit. Her periwinkle-colored Valentino haute couture dress paid accidental tribute to a similar gown donned by Judy Garland in the original A Star is Born movie, although Gaga took things a step further than her predecessor: she dyed her hair to match that pastel violet tone almost exactly.

Now the actress and singer's personal hairstylist Frederic Aspiras has explained how the look came together with a cute step-by-step Instagram how-to. (His publicist shared with PAPER that Gaga has experimented with the same hair shade for her Enigma Las Vegas shows, "and when the gown arrived for fittings, the color came to life.")

After lightening Gaga's hair to a brilliant blonde, Aspiras mixed two colors to create that super-specific transparent shade: Joico Color Intensity in Sky and Rose. He then combed through a protective brightening treatment, used a dryer and round bristle brush for the blow out, and a GHD straightener for silky smoothness. Swept it all into a ponytail, wrapped the hair into a half bun, and curled the ends.

Simple! Old Hollywood glamour with a Gaga twist. Complete the look with a priceless Tiffany 100 carat diamond necklace, and you're ready to collect that statuette.