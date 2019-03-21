The Kardashians aren't exactly known for going au naturel too often. Contouring, smokey eyes, and full lips are sort of their trademarks at this point. But in a rare instance, Kris Jenner, has shared a completely makeup-free selfie on Instagram.



In an adorable moment, the 63-year-old momager is seen barefaced next to hairstylist Chris McMillan in a picture captioned: "Early morning (and I mean early) haircut.



Moments after posting the image, Jenner was inundated with comments from fans fawning over her makeup free look. "You should do no makeup more often. You look great," one user said. "Queen of being a natural beauty" another added.

Naturally, we agree.

Fans have loved seeing the Kardashians in their candid moments. Only last week, Kim Kardashian posted a makeup free selfie sharing her psoriasis outbreak with her followers. The post was met with a plethora of encouraging and supportive messages with fans applauding the star for her openness.