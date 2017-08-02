With the launch of KKW Beauty, Kim has been shimmying closer to all of YouTube's finest makeup bloggers. Her video with Jaclyn Hill already went viral for its sheer awkwardness and now the reality star is back in the chair with one of the PAPER's faves — Patrick Starrr.

Talking her morning routine, her biggest makeup disasters, spray tanning her scalp and more while Patrick takes to her face with the KKW contour set. The mogul also revealed she's coming back with a bigger kabuki brush after online critique claiming the beauty blender was really not ideal and the tools in general were too small.

Kim's launch of her beauty launch has not been without its fair share of controversy, she was accused of purposely not tagging Youtuber Jackie Aina on her Instagram after the beauty blogger responded negatively to Kim's products. Kim ressured fans the faux pas was really the inability to tag someone on Instagram after you've already created a gallery — another crisis averted.

Watch the video below and pick up some tips.