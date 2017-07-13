After making us straight up cry in the club with her new ballad "Praying," Kesha's back at it again with a completely infectious new independence anthem featuring the horn players from The Dap-Kings, "Woman." In the video, she dances around in a tinsel covered roadside bar with dearly departed angel of soul, Sharon Jones as she finger wags at any dude trying to creep. She's a motherfucking woman, ok? Don't even try it.

Kesha's new album, Rainbow will be released on August 11th.



Watch the video for "Woman" below...