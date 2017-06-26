To celebrate the shared heritage of Kenzo Takada and Ryuichi Sakamkto, inimitably cool luxury fashion house Kenzo forced fashion to take a big step forward by casting only models of color to walk their Spring 2018 runway. Iconic.

The show, which took place in Paris last night, featured 83 models of Asian descent all flown in from Japan, Korea and Taiwan to walk for the label. The group then united to close the show, forming a group on the steps of the plaza to send a powerful message on the importance of diversity to all those in attendance.

To designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, the collection was all about embracing modernity while celebrating the past.

"For both collections we aim to capture the duality of the [past and present]," they wrote of their inspiration. "We look to the era when they both ruled two distant continents; to Ryuichi's personal flair when questioning the norm, and to Sayoko's ability to mix patterns, prints, silhouettes, and colors."



Kenzo = everything.

Immerse yourself in the Spring 2018 looks below.

Images courtesy of Kenzo.

