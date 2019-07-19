After stunning fans with a gorgeous editorial for Vogue Italia earlier this year, where she appeared nude, Kendall Jenner once again suprised her followers with another series of nude images.



Shot by celebrated photographer Mert Alas, the supermodel is seen in a range of artistic poses, including one where she is holding a director's chair titled 'Mert' and with a black sticker across her nipples.

Captioned simply with a black heart, Jenner did not reveal what the photos were for. Regardless fans were impressed!

