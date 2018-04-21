On Thursday and Friday, Kanye tweeted out photos of blue footwear—a "rough draft" for next season's "Yeezy slides." And he seems really happy about how the prototype turned out.

rough draft pic.twitter.com/cpY3ohu7wn

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 20, 2018And

Grocery story drip Erewhon drip laundry day drip airport drip 🙈😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😱 pic.twitter.com/IWkJ4kdZOB

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 20, 2018

The Internet, however, has a different opinion. Some tweeters basically made a list of eight things the sandals resemble.

This is really county jail clothes and I am astounded that folks will purchase.

— Porsha (@Queenporsh_) April 21, 2018





This shit look like a Scooby Doo fruit snack https://t.co/sEGvsxpJuQ

— Young Person (@EricTrillman_) April 19, 2018













Gummy shark 10s pic.twitter.com/XY7WpFmBkE

— LUNCHO SNACK (@NOSIRE) April 19, 2018





They look like Left Shark pic.twitter.com/puJ7jpj8pb

— 3 Chainz (@kenyonlong) April 20, 2018





They look like those cupcake liners 😭 pic.twitter.com/illN0SZUof

— 🥀 (@ultraaviolettas) April 19, 2018





What they used to make the new yeezy slides pic.twitter.com/aMwhjPN8gA

— Luis Rojel (@louie_louiee_) April 20, 2018

Aside from the slides, Yeezus also gave a little preview of other new footwear designs like the "track pant boots," what looks like his take on glass slippers, and of course all new sneakers.

Although Yeezy deserves the benefit of the doubt since this is just a sneak peek, and by no means the final product, this isn't the first time the clothing line has been criticized. Previous season collections have been slammed for their high prices and questionable design.

Do you think he should just stick to his kicks?

