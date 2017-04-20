Just in case you don't already have enough tunes to soundtrack your 4/20 celebrations today, Juelz Santana has come through with a track aptly titled "Mr. Weedman" featuring two of the cannabis community's most passionate ambassadors, Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg.

The track is hopefully off of Santana's The Get Back mixtape, which fans have been patiently waiting for since it was supposed to drop in February.

Listen below, and don't forget to tip your weed man.

[h/t XXL]





