Thank you, US Weekly, for this exciting scoop: Kylie and Jordyn are reportedly trying to make things work, after cutting contact post-Tristan Thompson scandale.

Now, an US Weekly source says, "their relationship is on the road to recovery." The source adds that the separation has actually been healthy, and that Woods is enjoying living in her own place, as opposed to Kylie's literal pool house. Self actualization! Another source says that "Jordyn has been trying to show the world that she isn't riding on the Jenner-Kardashian coattails any longer... she's doing her own thing and living her life comfortably."