Thank you, US Weekly, for this exciting scoop: Kylie and Jordyn are reportedly trying to make things work, after cutting contact post-Tristan Thompson scandale.
To catch you up, Jenner and Woods were reportedly "texting" a while ago, but no real move has been made to mend their relationship until now. Perhaps in an attempt to move on, both women have been keeping busy: Woods has been traveling to promote her false eyelash line overseas, while Jenner has been hanging out with her boyfriend Travis Scott and announcing a controversial skincare line. In April, Jenner gave the first public indication that she missed her ex-best friend by posting a throwback bathroom bikini pic on Instagram. This wouldn't be unusual for her, except eagle eyed commenters immediately carbon dated the image back to a beach vacation she and Woods took together a few months before the TMZ ran the Thompson story.
Now, an US Weekly source says, "their relationship is on the road to recovery." The source adds that the separation has actually been healthy, and that Woods is enjoying living in her own place, as opposed to Kylie's literal pool house. Self actualization! Another source says that "Jordyn has been trying to show the world that she isn't riding on the Jenner-Kardashian coattails any longer... she's doing her own thing and living her life comfortably."
Jenner apparently thinks "the separation from Jordyn will help both of them — and Kylie's family — to heal." But she is reportedly open to gradually healing the rift.
TL;DR: there's hope! The Peruvian commitment ceremony meant something, after all.
Photo via Getty