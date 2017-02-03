This week brought us the news Johnny Depp is almost bankrupt after obscene spending (which you may recognize from the many "Forget Johnny Depp, These are Hollywood's Biggest Spenders!" articles it soon spawned) and Johnny is simply not happy you know about it.

Depp recently filed a lawsuit against his former business team who went and sued Depp right back citing his 200 priceless works of art, 45 cars, 14 homes and lest we forget, blasting the ashes of Hunter S. Thompson out of a cannon in Colorado, as examples of his irresponsible money handling. The Management Group want "more than $560,000 in allegedly unpaid commissions and credit card fees."

Staying true to form when his public image is at stake, Depp has played the victim while accusing the victim of playing the victim and if that doesn't make sense, hopefully this statement will clear it up:



"[The Management Group (TMG)] have chosen to employ a reprehensible 'blame the victim' strategy in a transparent attempt to save their own skin and deflect away from their malfeasance, which is chronicled in Mr. Depp's 48 page complaint...Mr. Depp did not sue his former business managers for his own personal investment decisions or the 'financial distress' they wildly allege — Mr. Depp sued them for fraud and multiple breaches of their fiduciary duty, among other claims. Gaslighting the public with global press releases will not save the defendants in court from their gross misconduct set forth in the complaint."

Throughout this saga one burning question remains: where does one even purchase a cannon?