In the tattered aftermath of "Look What You Made Me Do," a video that, while uber-successful, was too much in every sense, diving into the legendary Jessie Ware's "Selfish Love" feels as relieving as running a fresh burn under ice cold water.

The visual sees Jessie in a hostile relationship with a dishonest man, the two escape in a vintage sports car to a beautiful Mallorca holiday home in a scene reminiscent of Luca Guadagnino's A Bigger Splash. What ensues is a magical murder-mystery chock-full of suspense and impeccably stylized symbolism.

Fall in love with the video below.