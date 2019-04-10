This Jeffree Star Lipstick Survived a Car Crash

What's makes a good lipstick? Perhaps one that'll live through the first few hours? Or even better, one that lasts through dinner and drinks? There are others, however, that supposedly survive car accidents.



Related | Jeffree Star on His Morphe Line and Building a Beauty Empire

In one such instance, a woman who reportedly crashed her mini cooper shared images of her extremely intact Jeffree Star lipstick after the collision. "I was just in a car accident and there are lipstick marks on the airbag but my face is OK," Chicago-based Taryn Elise wrote, reviewing how well Star's lipstick "holds up."

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

While one of the images features the completely dismantled car following the accident, the others show her nearly perfect lipstick along with some lip stains on the airbags.

Incidentally, among the many sympathetic messages Elise received reassuring her well-being, was a tweet from Star himself offering to send her a palette from the Blue Blood Collection. "So glad that you're safe and ok," the beauty entrepreneur wrote.

While it's sold out online, the Blue Blood Palette ($52) features 18 eyeshadow and pressed pigment shades of blues, mints and peaches — all vegan and cruelty-free.

For those wondering, Elise is doing fine and came through without any substantial injuries much like her lipstick.