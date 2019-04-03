Ian Isiah Announces Shugga Service Baby Tour

New York artist Ian Isiah dazzled last year with the release of his mixtape Shugga Sextape Vol. 1 — a record so sensuous and potent that it left us all nine months pregnant before the last song even played. Full of angelic vocals that effortlessly glide across a range of cutting-edge club beats, Sextape encompassed everything that we had come to know and love about the underground icon in a fully realized package (preferably pressed up against you in the sweaty heat of the night).

For those that have yet to experience the singular sensation that is Ian Isiah live in the flesh, now is your chance. Isiah took to Instagram today to announce the first leg of the Shugga Service Baby tour. Looking to spread the love from New York to LA, Barcelona, and Mexico City, Isiah advises that anyone planning to attend "Come Open Hearted And Ready To Receive Because Im Singing Straight Inna Ya Soul."

If you are even slightly on the fence about whether or not you should go, the first five dates have already sold out and the rest are going fast. Check out the flyer and list of dates, above, and if you don't see your hometown on there make sure to drop Isiah a line in the comments for the tour's next run.

Stream Ian Isiah's Shugga Sextape Vol. 1, below.