Just when you thought Mariah Carey, owner of an angelic voice, commander of hoards of attractive young men, and queen of doing the bare minimum while aforementioned men toss her around the stage, couldn't possibly out-do herself after so many years in the industry, she shows up on a damn jet ski. I'm done.

Paying homage to a younger Mariah during the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers, older Mariah performed her 1997 hit "Honey," with Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat as well as, of course, an array of very beautiful young men around her. You have to hand it to her for opting to never, ever have female back-up dancers, because who needs them?

Here is she is.

How about we throw it a little back to our queen's iconic vid too.

Ah, like a breath of fresh air.