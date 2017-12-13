As we get deeper into the holiday season, the perfect mix we never knew we needed has arrived from the heavens: PC Music pop queen Hannah Diamond and A.G. Cook's "Soon I Won't See You At All" holiday collaboration:

Ahhh so happy these songs are out!! I really needed to do that so I can let go of all the stuff I put in them 💕 Also SO excited to do a cover of Concrete Angel it's been one of my favourite songs for so long!! thank u @agcook404 💖

— Hannah Diamond (@Hannahdiamond_) December 13, 2017

The mixtape features three new Hannah Diamond recordings, including the originals "Never Again" and "The Ending" (co-written by Diamond and A.G. Cook) and a cover of "Concrete Angel" by Gareth Emery featuring Christina Novelli. Diamond's last official release was "Make Believe," released this time last year.

You can download the whole thing for free here (or stream it above) and get your festivities kicked off right.