Halsey Breaks Down On Stage at Common Ground Music Festival After G-Eazy Breakup

On Tuesday, Halsey announced that she and G-Eazy were "taking some time apart." She wrote on her Instagram story, "I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time." The singer also posted a pic of her and her dog with the caption "kiss my dog on the forehead then kiss ur ass goodbye" on the same day.









Now, four days after the breakup, Halsey breaks down on stage while performing her song "Sorry" at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan. Fans caught the moment on video. As she sings the lyrics "Someone will love you," she chokes on tears and struggles to utter, "But someone isn't me."

Members of the audience cheered the singer on in support as she cried.









Meanwhile, her ex G-Eazy has made his first TV appearance since their breakup on Good Morning America. He performed for the show's Summer Concert series in Central Park on Friday morning. To close the show he did a solo performance of his duet with ex, "Him & I."









Before the breakup, the couple was inseparable and wasn't afraid of showing their affection for each other in public as they often posted about one another on social media. They recently attended the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards together on June 16th, and there were no signs of trouble just then.





