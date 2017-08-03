If there was any celebrity who has earned the right to consider themselves a hustle-god, it's Guwop. The rapper/entrepreneur is more than qualified to give us (lowly mortals living check-to-check) advice, which is likely why Footaction tapped him to pass his wisdom on to the youth.

As part of a new Summer Hustle program, Gucci walks a lifeguard, gardener and burger-flipper through bringing home the bacon. "Condos and carats don't come overnight," Gucci reminds us, but all you really need is a sick pair of Reeboks, Adidas or New Balance to uncover your entrepreneurial spirit.

Watch below and look out for MadeinTYO and Cousin Stizz, who also make an appearance.

[h/t The Fader]

