Welcome to Thursday! A great day to listen to some brand new Grimes. Her first single in two years, "We Appreciate Power" is out now, featuring longtime friend and collaborator HANA. And it's good enough that you can forgive her for keeping everyone waiting this long.

As fans will be aware, Grimes is fascinated by artificial intelligence — a passion for self-aware tech is actually what brought her and Elon Musk together. So it's unsurprising that "We Appreciate Power" enthusiastically welcomes our incoming robot overlords.

According to a press release, the song is written from the perspective of a pro-AI "Girl Group Propaganda machine" who "use song, dance, sex and fashion to spread goodwill towards Artificial Intelligence." AI, Grimes says, is "coming whether you want it or not."

"Simply by listening to this song, the future General AI overlords will see that you've supported their message and be less likely to delete your offspring," the press release continues.

I love it when Grimes brainwashes me. Don't you? Watch the lyric video for "We Appreciate Power", below.