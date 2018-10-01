From Meghan Markle to Annemarie Schwarzenbach

Nothing says home run in fashion quite like designing a dress for a royal wedding. For Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller, putting Meghan Markle into the elegant creation could've given her the sense of ease to phone in the spring 2019 collection, but that's not how she operates.

Instead, Keller found her muse for the show in Annemarie Schwarzenbach, a Swiss artist who became a celebrity within Berlin during the Weimar republic era. The writer and photographer was known for her gender-bending fashion choices, often dressing as a man and carrying on affairs with men and women. On the runway, this inspiration led to an inspiring, androgynous fleet of garments that will have people of all genders flocking to the designer.