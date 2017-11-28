FKA Twigs dropped the first issue of what she dubbed an "Instagram zine" titled AVANTgarden in October, and now she's back with its second edition, called "Dream Warrior." Where AVANTgarden was a celebration of the cultural importance of braids for black women, this issue is a collection of work by fine art photographer David Ozochukwu along with a poem the otherworldly artist penned herself.

Check it out below:





Twigs released her last album, M3LL155X, in 2015 and recently directed a NikeWoman video campaign, "Trust in Me."