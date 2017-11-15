In case you needed any reminder that our sweet angel Drizzy is the loveliest of souls, he stopped a show in Australia to address a male fan harassing women in the crowd.

In the middle of "Know Yourself," Drake paused and told his DJ to stop the music. He then pointed to someone in the crowd and said, "Stop that shit."

"If you don't stop touching girls, I'm gonna come out there and fuck you up." The crowd started cheering, but Drizzy wasn't finished. "If you don't stop putting your hands on girls," he continued, "I'm going to come out there and fuck your ass up."

Watch the full video below.