Travis Scott's Portland audience got a lot more than they bargained (read: paid) when the Houston rapper brought out hip-hop's shining light Drake last night, who showed up to perform tracks off his latest album More Life – including "Portland" which features Trav himself.



Then, somewhat ill-advisedly, Drake decided to insert himself into the crowd to mosh-it-out with the best of 'em to "Goosebumps". He looks happy enough, but we know better.

Travis has long since expressed his love for Portland, tweeting he found "happyness" there.

His mom later dragged him for his spelling error.

But we're getting off track, this is about Drake and Trav and Portland so I gotta sit back and digest.

[h/t High Snobiety]

Images via Getty.

