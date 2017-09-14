It's been several months now since Netflix mis-categorized supernatural horror movie The Babadook as an LGBT movie, the Internet noticed, and The Babadook officially became Gay Icon: The Babadook.

We must admit, we were starting to wonder why Baba hadn't found himself a nice man. If an internet-famous physical manifestation of guilt and grief that lives in an Australian basement and loves Etsy-quality pop-up books can't get a text back, things certainly do not bode well for the rest of us. Luckily, it seems that Baba has finally found his equal in the form of sewer dwelling clown that eats children's fear, Pennywise the Clown from It! Or at least, that's what Twitter says!

As the Internet began to process last weekend's release of the It remake in meme form, it wasn't long before people started putting two and two together about this ruffle-wearing clown who loves antiques...

And then, inevitably...

And the great #Pennydook shipping commenced...









Couldn't be happier for these two lovebirds. Rise, Pennydook!







Splash image via @ghivashel

[h/t EW]











