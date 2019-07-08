Kenzo loves David LaChapelle, David LaChapelle loves Kenzo, and we love what happens when they collab. The iconic photographer conjured a whimsical "kenzotopia" for the French house's spring 2019 campaign and he's back behind the camera for their fall 2019 spread.

This time around LaChapelle's muses are PAPER digital cover and Euphoria star, trans actress Hunter Schafer, as well as models Lindsay Wixson, Kiko Arai, Geron Nord and Jabali Sandiford.

Around his last shoot for Kenzo, the photographer explained that he's of seeing "people slumped over and looking so sad in their really expensive clothes." He's continuing his joyful tirade through fashion with the new shoot: a euphoric series in the style of vintage postcards. The cool-kid clique cheeses as '70s tourists, advertising the must-see destination of Kenzo, Paris.

Longtime co-creative directors Humberto Leon and Carol Lim recently announced that they'll be departing Kenzo to focus on original collaboration, Opening Ceremony. They're the auteurs who turned Kenzo into the beloved, accessible brand it is today, but this latest campaign promises that Kenzo's playful spark isn't in any danger of dimming.