Just when you thought Nashville couldn't possibly have more to offer than Jack White, the Black Keys and Johnny Cash, COIN are at the forefront of the catchy pop/rock vibes coming out of country's capital. In the visuals for "I Don't Want To Dance," the second single off their sophomore album How Will You Know If You Never Try, the band carouses through their hometown fitted in old school Nashville suits, fusing their neo New Wave sound with the history of the city.

"We exist in a city (Nashville) filled with grungy rock music and country," COIN drummer Ryan Winnen said. "In our latest video by director Daniel Henry, we focused on the juxtaposition of the New Nashville with that older, grungy/country Nashville. We wanted to shoot whimsical (and intentionally awkward) scenes in locations that showcase Nashville's history, but also exemplify the rising tourism we see on a daily basis."

The boys in the band were dressed by legendary Nashville designer Manuel for the video.

"We were fortunate enough to meet with Manuel at his store and wear some of his famous shirts and suit jackets," Winnen added. "He was sewing that day. He told us stories about dressing Johnny Cash and John Lennon and encouraged us to be ourselves because there's too much 'bullshit,' as he put it, in music right now."

Grab tickets for COIN's summer shows here and check out "I Don't Want To Dance" below:

Image via Zachary Gray

