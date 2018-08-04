Chvrches Share Anime Video for 'Out of My Head'

Following the release of their third album Never Say Die, Glasgow-based band Chvrches has collaborated with Japanese electropop group Wednesday Campanella, for their new single "Out of My Head."

The song draws on both bands' strengths with layers of synths on top of guitars anchored by the powerhouse vocals of both acts lead singers, Lauren Mayberry and Kom_I. Leaning into the cross-cultural exchange, the music video re-imagines the song as the opening to a surreal anime with criss-crossing subway trains, floating hamburgers, and spinning teacups. The barrage of day-glo images visually representing the track's earworm of a hook, both easily endlessly looping in the back of your head. There's a wonderful irony in a song so catchy having a hook that's "get out of my head" over and over.