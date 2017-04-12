It's (definitely) almost summer but who cares! Don't you need a new shearling jacket and a plethora of plain crewneck sweatshirts in various colors? How about a heavy-duty boot? If it's Yeezy then of course you do!

New select pieces from Yeezy Season 4 (#tbt!) have now dropped, including all the aforementioned products. You can purchase all the above, if you can afford $225 to $1,500 for what many might classify as ~basics~, from Canadian retailer SSENSE. The site does have the lock on Yeezy until April 17, then you can cop from the rest of the interweb.

Take a wee flick through and enjoy all the neutral-toned fruits Kanye West has to offer. Most importantly, don't forget to remind everybody that you're wearing Yeezy, because it will be very difficult for anyone to know.

[h/t High Snobiety]

All images courtesy of Yeezy