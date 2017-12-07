Charli XCX took to Twitter this weekend to tease a new mixtape featuring a lineup that includes Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Caroline Polacheck, Mykki Blanco, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, MØ, Kim Petras and more.

That mixtape has now been confirmed; it's called POP 2 and it's set to arrive next week. In addition to announcing that news on BBC Radio 1 today, Charli has premiered a new song, "Out Of My Head," featuring Tove Lo & Alma and produced by SOPHIE and A.G. Cook.

Listen below:







Image via BFA

