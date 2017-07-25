Karl Lagerfeld has jumped back behind the lens for his favorite girls, Cara and Lily-Rose, for Chanel's space-themed AW17 campaign.

The shoot is relatively simple compared to the label's usual catwalk theatrics, showcasing the collection in all its futuristic glory. As we saw on the rocket runway (remember, the one astronaut Buzz Aldrin weighed in on?) this season has a real emphasis on shiny metallics and pearls, while still incorporating Chanel's classic tweed. Despite declaring herself "retired" in 2015, model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne is back in front of the camera for the iconic brand, and as per, looks unreal.

Check out the images below.