Chance the Rapper hosted Saturday Night Live tonight, and along with an opening monologue that included his very own Thanksgiving song, he also broke our hearts while making us laugh with a Boyz II Men style ballad about a long lost love -- Barack Obama.

🎶 Every night / I turn the TV on and cry

(And I cry, and I cry)

I say why / I feel like we're all gonna die 🎶 #ChanceOnSNL pic.twitter.com/VYiPfwNC7U

— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 19, 2017

Watch De-Von-Tré, the trio comprised of Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd and Chance:

Barry, if you're out there somewhere wind-surfing off a private island (or more realistically, reading in your study), we hope you can hear our cries for help.

Best,

America xx