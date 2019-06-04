Awards shows are all about the after parties, and the CFDA Awards — you might call them the Oscars of fashion — are no different. Last night's ceremony, which honored the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Rick Owens, and Jennifer Lopez, led on to a breezy soiree at Top of The Standard in the Meatpacking District.

Guests enjoyed that glittering city skyline, endless flutes of champagne, and a midnight snack of burgers and fries. We hear there was plenty of vogue-ing on the dance floor, which was commanded by DJs Alix Brown and Bec Adams. Emily Bode, Lynn Yaeger, and Brandon Maxwell celebrated their wins, industry newcomers and stalwarts mingled and gossiped together, and models presided over plebeians in spangled jumpsuits and platform heels.

All the photos, below. Spot PAPER's Mickey Boardman in the mix.

Alek Wek and Rosie Assouline