Céline Dion recently added a gender neutral children's clothing line to her long list of creative projects, and the objective journalists over at the National Catholic Register aren't happy. In fact, they've consulted with a professional exorcist and come to the conclusion that your favorite French-Canadian diva is doing the devil's work.

According to press releases and an admittedly bizarre promotional video , Dion's clothing line is in collaboration with the minimalist unisex kids label nununu , not Satan. But Pennsylvania-based exorcist John Esseff thinks otherwise.

"I'm convinced that the way this gender thing has spread is demonic," he told The Catholic Register.

"It's false. I don't even know how many genders there's supposed to be now, but there are only two that God made... When a child is born, what is the first things we say about that child? It's a boy, or it's a girl. That is the most natural thing in the world to say. But to say that there is no difference is satanic." Listen. The collection features a fair few skull patterns, but satanism does seem like a stretch.