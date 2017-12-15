It's what we've been waiting for ever since Charli XCX dropped the tracklist for her new mixtape, Pop 2 — Queens of Our Entire Existence, Carly Rae Jepsen and Charli XCX, together at last.

"Backseat" is just as just as saucy and effervescent as one would imagine, like taking a long draw on an ice-cold cherry soda. Considering the pair both have a penchant for creating tunes that can have you singing into your hairbrush in front of the bedroom mirror and bopping in the club, the two collaborating is an absolute no-brainer. God help us all when there's a video because the stanning is bound to reach new heights.

"Charli has always been someone I look up to as a writer and boss in the business," Jepsen said of the collab. "I was so honored she asked me to be a part of her Pop2 mixtape. A Charli collab has been on my wish list for years now."

Listen to the track below and check out Pop 2, out today!!!

