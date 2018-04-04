"The people's diva" Cardi B has dropped a surprise new track from her upcoming debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and it'll make you wish she was the fourth member of Migos.

Following the mostly sung "Be Careful," Cardi's new song "Drip" is a banger rife with pointed bars about her stunting on her enemies and haters, etc. It's her second major collaboration with Migos since "MotorSport," though she's made additional tracks with her fiancé Offset. (She also released the Petra Collins-directed video for "Bartier Cardi" this week).



Listen to "Drip," below, and prepare yourself for another Bardi-filled summer.

Photo via Getty