Jay-Z's annual Made in America Festival is currently underway, with Hov himself headlining along with performers including J.Cole, Solange, 21 Savage, The Chainsmokers, Migos, Sampha, and everyone's favorite queen of the summer Cardi B.

Though she generally appears to live her best life on a day to day basis, Cardi seems to be having an especially great time this weekend at the festival, performing to massive crowds despite rain, announcing an October album drop date and meeting none other than Beyoncé and her mother Miss Tina Lawson backstage.









When you have the blessing of both Bey and the Queen Mother, what more do you need?



The festival continues today, and you can live stream the whole thing via Tidal (notably, non-subscribers can watch too).

Check out the various stages below:

Rock & Liberty Stage:







Tidal Stage:







Freedom Stage:







Splash image via Getty