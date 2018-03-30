Cardi B's major label debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is due out next week, and the anticipation for it is at an all time fever pitch. Cardi is in the studio in Miami, working through days, nights and sickness to give the people what they want: more Cardi.

Related | Beautiful People: Cardi B is Still Real

Last night she dropped the first single off her album, and it's a slow-burning jam in which the Bronx artist raps and sings about her lover's infidelity. Given the cheating rumors that have plagued Offset since the two got engaged, it's not hard to imagine where Cardi is drawing inspiration from here. The song certainly shows a softer, more vulnerable side to our beloved Bardi, though her raw realness and raspy vocals are as strong as ever.

Listen to "Be Careful," below:

Image via Instagram