Saint Laurent's creative director Anthony Vacarello poses an interesting question with the shoes he's offering for fall: Would you put your health and safety on the line if it meant you could reduce the world to a smoldering pile of wigs and ashes by showing up to the function in a pair of stiletto rollerskates? Yes, high fashion is trying to kill us...

... but we love it? These death droppers are only sold in Saint Laurent stores at the low low price of $2600, but if you're looking for a more practical pair of $1200 shoes, Saint Laurent also offers them in a sneaker. Be sure your insurance is up to date before hitting the town in these puppies, but most definitely send pics.





[h/t The Cut]

Splash image via Instagram