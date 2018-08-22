One of the best parts about traveling is returning with mementos from the trip. Designer Christina Tung, founder of the New York-based fashion PR firm House Of, imbues each earring for her jewelry label with the warm, nostalgic spirit of a keepsake. Named SVNR, the brand's moniker is the disemvoweled version of the French infinitive meaning "to remember" that's become the English term for tokens from a journey.

Informed by far-flung locations (a mix of Tung's recent trips and bucket list must-visits) from Kyoto and Bali to Biarritz and Nairobi, Tung handcrafts colorful drop earrings in her Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn home studio using found and up-cycled materials including wood, semi-precious stones, shells, and porcelain. Tung's sustainable designs evoke the colors and textures characteristic of each destination while capturing the breezy, sensual style that's dominating summer 2018 — think a Jacquemus-clad Emily Ratajkowski in Mykonos and Chloe Wise wandering the South of France.

Images Courtesy of SVNR