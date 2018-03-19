Blood Orange's genre-defying 2016 album Freetown Sound was an exquisite, tender exploration of race, love, and gender. Since then, Dev Hynes has released a number of songs, including two last month titled "Christopher & 6th" and "June 12th," and another in September titled "Bowery LDN Edit 6 15 September." Yesterday, he shared a clip of new music via Instagram:

The clip, which is short and teases a distorted electronic sound, is accompanied with the caption, "Be right back. Thanks for your patience. #BloodOrange2018."

In October, Hynes said at The New Yorker Festival that his new album is "78% done." He also said that it would explore his racialized experience growing up in Essex County, England, and that it would be "a little dark."

