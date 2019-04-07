K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK is taking over all of the areas with their record-breaking music. Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo just released the music video for their latest single "Kill This Love" on Thursday, and already it's become the fastest video to reach 100 million views — beating previous record-holder, Korean artist PSY, and his music video for "Gentleman."

It took 2.8 days for "Gentleman" to reach 100 million views, and 3.4 days for Ariana Grande's "thank u, next." "Kill This Love" broke the record by reaching the benchmark within 2 days, 14 hours, and 13 minutes. And, naturally, stans are celebrating this huge milestone. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

'Kill This Love' has broken the record for the fastest music video to reach 100M views on YouTube, achieving this milestone in just 2 days, 14 hours and 13 minutes. #KILLTHIS100MRecord pic.twitter.com/RG3KRhzUTm — BLACKPINK Charts 🔪💔 (@chartsblackpink) April 7, 2019

#BLACKPINK break multiple records with #KILLTHISLOVE!



They're the first girl group in 15 years to hit #1 on US iTunes, had the BIGGEST Spotify streaming day for any Kpop-act with 5,317,900 streams and their video is fastest in history to surpass 100M views.



Congratulations! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/Cag9iTrIxV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 7, 2019

The record for the fastest music video to reach 200M views is 7.6 days (7days14h)! Can we break that record too?👀



🔗 https://t.co/Lw0VcMuGMP#KILLTHISLOVE #KIllThis100MRecord @ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/ggxdGhi2nn — Online BLACKPINK 🔪💔 (@OnlineBLACKPINK) April 7, 2019

"Kill This Love" is the quartet's first song for 2019, and is the namesake for their second EP, which also dropped on Thursday. The ultra-futuristic video accompanying the electrifying beats, drops, and rhythm of the song shows the girls gearing up to literally kill love.

Watch the full video below.