In case you needed more proof that Bey-Z are capable of anything, six South Carolina schools have decided to give students a half-day because they're in town. Literally.

The duo is stopping at South Carolina University as part of the North American leg of their OTRII tour, and apparently it's due to cause so much ruckus that a number of local schools have just decided to give students half the day so as to navigate the pandemonium. In particular, they're worried about concert traffic headed to the 80,000-seat stadium.