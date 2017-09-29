Each year, PAPER Magazine chooses people having a particularly impactful year in their respective fields to be part of our annual Beautiful People Issue. These are the brilliant, creative, original and ambitious people inspiring us right now in the worlds of fashion, art, music, activism, acting, dance, and the culinary arts. Below, meet the ten artists, dancers and chefs, from Misty Copeland to Gerardo Gonzalez, who are dedicating their lives to promoting messages of equality, authenticity and fearlessness.