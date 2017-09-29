Dancer Misty Copeland made history back in 2015 when she became the first African American woman to be promoted to the role of American Ballet Theatre's principal dancer. Fans can currently see her in a number of performances next month at Lincoln Center, including Benjamin Millepied's newest work, which is choreographed to music by Philip Glass.

What's been the biggest choice you've had to make in your career so far?

To not give up through career ending injuries. To stay motivated and to know my bigger purpose. It's hard when things seem so black and white and you want to quit. But belief is so strong. Feeling like what you do affects people and that's what has kept me pushing.

What are you most excited about for the future?

Continuing to grow as an artist. I'm shocked and impressed everyday by the opportunities I've been given to share what I do with the world. I'm excited to see how the ballet world will continue to grow and progress.

What makes a person beautiful? What makes you beautiful?

How they treat other people. How they respond to situations. I think my vulnerability, work ethic, and honesty is beautiful.

Photograph by JM Card, courtesy of Under Armour