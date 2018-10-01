Balenciaga Entered the Void and Found Beauty In Comic Sans

Enter the Void

A long tunnel bathed in blue from 360 degree screens welcomed the crowd as Balenciaga entered the void for their spring 2019 show. With some help from artist Jon Rafman, whose work focuses on the social, emotional, and existential impact technology has on us, the space became an art installation.

Pre-show, the screens showed bits of programing code and start-up messages that felt like the high-tech innards of a supercomputer. As the models hit the runway, they were bathed in light that changed from blue to red to green and, finally, to a blinding white — all while a thundering voice repeated the phrase, "Presence is the key, now is the answer, ego is not who you are... how has humanity been taken in by this for so long?"