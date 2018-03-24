Unboxing. It's the double-edged sword of online retail shopping. What usually starts out as a rush of excitement often ends with an informal disclaimer to everyone you know that what's currently on your body didn't exactly look like that when you bought it, paired with the gradual realization that Photoshop might just be the digital embodiment of the devil.

The days when we re-watched clips of 15 second runway walks 10 times over to decide if a pair or spandex will appear slightly too sheer against your body type are behind us. Or at least it seems, we're getting close. Earlier today, online retail giant ASOS announced a digital game changer: the brand will showcase models of all frames and sizes sporting the same item so you can see what their clothes might actually look like on your body.

In a written statement, the store explained the change of branding as an effort for customers to experience a more accurate shopping experience. "We're always testing new technology that can make our customers' experience even better," said ASOS in a statement. "In this case, we're experimenting with AR to show products on different size models, so customers can get a better sense of how something might fit their body shape."

There is a catch. The clothes will not actually be 100% worn by models of all sizes. To account for cost efficiency and time, ASOS will superimpose the clothing onto women of three different sizes using Advanced Augmented reality technology.

Still, no longer must you rely on obsessive amounts of zooming to guess whether a pair of shorts will ride up and chafe against your inner thighs. Although the update hasn't fully taken effect sitewide, Twitter users everywhere are excited at the notion of the roll out taking place bit by bit: